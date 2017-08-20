Two Newfoundland and Labrador medalists who competed in the World Dwarf Games arrived back at home this week - with some extra hardware.

Brooklyn Wolfrey, 9, from Rigolet, Labrador captured two gold medals – for swimming and hockey.

Wolfrey also competed in soccer, basketball and track and field events.

Nicholas Quinn of Paradise took home five medals at the games, four gold and one bronze.

The 10-year-old competed in bocce and swimming, in which he took the top spot, as well as soccer, basketball, badminton and table tennis.