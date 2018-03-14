Corner Brook Pulp and Paper is facing another new tax from the United States government, just two months after it was hit by an export duty of nearly 10 per cent.

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced an anti-dumping duty of 22.16 per cent, the result, it says, of a preliminary investigation that found Canadian exporters underpriced uncoated groundwood paper by as much as 22.16 per cent.

A news release from the Newfoundland and Labrador government Wednesday morning criticized the "ongoing protectionist actions of the Trump administration" and said it would be holding a briefing on the new duty at Confederation Building on Wednesday afternoon.

Uncoated groundwood paper includes newsprint, as well as paper for book publishing, printing and writing.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said it calculated a dumping rate of 22.16 per cent for most of the Canadian paper companies, including Corner Brook.

Two mills, Resolute Forest Products and White Birch, were found to have dumping rates of zero per cent.

2nd round of duties in 2018

The department said it's instructing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect cash deposits from Canadian newsprint importers based on the findings.

The department's investigation into the alleged dumping began in August 2017, and an International Trade Commission investigation began the following month.

This is the second round of U.S. antidumping duties on Canadian newsprint this year.

In January, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped an overall tariff of 6.53 per cent on about 25 Canadian plants, mostly in Quebec and Ontario, following an investigation that began in August 2017.

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper was harder hit, with a 9.93 per cent duty imposed.