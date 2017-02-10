Text messages disclosed by the RCMP during the public inquiry into the 2015 shooting death of Don Dunphy this week show Const. Joe Smyth got advice about what to tell police after he fatally shot Dunphy.

The man who gave that advice is testifying at the public inquiry into Dunphy's death this morning in St. John's.

Const. Tim Buckle, a fellow member of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, spoke with Smyth via text on April 5, the day of the shooting in Mitchells Brook.

Buckle's conduct came under review after he told another officer in 2012 he was about to be investigated for making indecent calls and committing public mischief.

