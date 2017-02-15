The judicial inquiry examining the police shooting death of injured worker Don Dunphy resumed Wednesday afternoon, after being derailed by a storm system that moved into eastern Newfoundland on Tuesday.

Retired RCMP Chief Supt. Andrew Boland is on the stand at the inquiry.

Boland was second-in-command with the force in Newfoundland and Labrador when RCMP began investigating Dunphy's death.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth shot Dunphy at his Mitchells Brook home in April 2015, while investigating a series of tweets that were flagged as contentious by the office of then-premier Paul Davis.

