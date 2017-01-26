The inquiry into Don Dunphy's death continues this morning in St. John's, with more testimony from one of the police officers who investigated the shooting.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe began his testimony late Wednesday afternoon, and is expected to answer further questions today.

O'Keefe is one of the officers who investigated the fatal shooting of Dunphy.

Sgt.. Dion Foote, the other investigating officer, is also expected to testify on Thursday.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth shot and killed Dunphy in his Mitchells Brook home on April 5, 2015.

The RCMP investigation into the shooting found Smyth had used "appropriate force" to defend himself.

