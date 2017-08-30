The City of St. John's has announced a new traffic pilot project that will see several roads at the east end of downtown changed to one way streets.

The move is meant to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian safety on Duckworth Street, Plymouth Road and Quidi Vidi Road.

The city says it has received many public complaints about the area being a "confusing and hazardous" location.

The changes, which will be made on Sept 5 and 6 and will remain until mid-fall, are as follows:

Changing Duckworth Street to one-way between Cavendish Square and Quidi Vidi Road, travel will only be permitted eastbound (toward Signal Hill).

Changing Plymouth Road to one-way between Quidi Vidi Road and Cavendish Square, travel will only be permitted westbound (toward downtown).

Changing Quidi Vidi Road to one-way between Duckworth Street and Plymouth Road, travel will only be permitted northbound (toward Quidi Vidi).

Introducing traffic islands to help guide motorists through the new configuration and adding signs to help inform people about the new traffic pattern.

Highlighting Cook's Hill as a turnaround location and adding a new turnaround location at the junction of Duckworth Street and Plymouth Road.

The streets will revert back to normal sometime before snowclearing regulations take effect.

City staff will monitor the area over the fall and near the end of the pilot project a survey will be distributed to gather feedback.