Police in central Newfoundland arrested a British man early Thursday morning after his behaviour caused a plane to make an unscheduled landing during an overseas flight.

Calls to the RCMP said the 24-year-old became drunk and unruly onboard a TUI Airlines flight from Cancun, Mexico to Manchester, England.

The crew made the decision to divert the Boeing Dreamliner to Gander, where the RCMP arrested the man. The plane continued on to Manchester after spending two hours on the ground in central Newfoundland.

He's facing charges under the Aeronautics Act and was held for court in Gander on Thursday