Police say impaired drivers are being stopped at RCMP checkpoints throughout the province this holiday season and a lack of planning is the reason people are getting behind the wheel while impaired.

RCMP Cpl. Trevor O'Keefe said too many people are waiting to make decisions until after they're already intoxicated.

"Alcohol, we all know, impairs your judgement, so this is when the bad decisions come into effect," he said.

O'Keefe said the number of people calling to report impaired drivers is up and although police are responding to calls and have checkpoints throughout the province, there are still drunk drivers on the roads.

"Oftentimes, we get impaired drivers early the next morning. People will sleep for a few hours, get up, think they're feeling fine but the alcohol is still in their system," he said.

"Only time will get it out of your system. Not coffee, not a couple hours sleep."

O'Keefe said crashes like the one in Lark Harbour that killed two people who were walking home on Boxing Day — where the driver is alleged to have been impaired — not only affect the families of those involved but also communities and first responders.

Lark Harbour residents in shock after husband, wife killed by alleged impaired driver

Grief counsellors from Western Health and the Salvation Army were in the community following the deaths of 59-year-old Merle Sheppard and his wife, 51-year-old Marilyn Sheppard.

O'Keefe said with New Year's Eve celebrations set for Saturday, people need to plan ahead to make sure they get home safely.