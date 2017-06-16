It was a first for this reporter — watching someone get convicted for stealing flying squirrels.

But that's what happened to Steven Rumsey, 34, in provincial court in St. John's on Friday.

Rumsey took the squirrels from Pets Unlimited in January 2014.

He was caught on video taking the squirrels, valued at $350 each, out of a cage and putting them in a bag and then leaving the store.

The court wasn't told what became of the squirrels, the strangest of many items Rumsey shoplifted during the early months of 2014.

In January and February of that year, he stole five expensive Dyson vacuums from the former Target store in east end St. John's.

Along the way, he also took a 32-inch Sony television, a couple of X-boxes, a sound system, headphones, and a Sony Blue Ray player.

In total, he took about $5,000 worth of merchadise from that store alone.

Steven Rumsey getting handcuffed before being taken from court after sentencing. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

Rumsey also walked off with a pair of steel-toed boots from Marks Work Warehouse, and a breast pump from Walmart.

While some of this sounds comical, Rumsey said it was all because of his addiction to drugs, mainly opioids.

"There has to be a reason why people do these things," he told the court.

Rumsey said he was sorry, and that he takes responsibility for what he did.

The Kinder caper

He said he was also sorry for having drugs brought to him at the penitentiary in St. John in March 2014.

His girlfriend, Shannon Boutcher, 29, was caught on video passing a Kinder Surprise capsule to Rumsey.

She was paid $200 to bring the drugs in, and has pleaded guilty to trafficking.

Rumsey told the court that at the time, "I was so drug sick, I contemplated suicide," suggesting he was experiencing severe withdrawal.

'Once I get out, you won't see me again.' - Steven Rumsey , just before he was sentenced

He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and dilaudid.

Rumsey also pleaded guilty to all of the shoplifting charges, and breaches of probation and breaches of court orders.

He was sentenced to 18 months for those offences, and to four months on the drug charges.

"I have a daughter who doesn't have a mother, and her father is incarcerated all the time," said Rumsey.

"I have to be in her life. Once I get out, you won't see me again."