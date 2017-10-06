Drugs, guns, cash and meat were seized from a residence in Centreville Thursday evening.

According to a release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, officers executed a search warrant on Oct. 5 at a home in Centreville, where they seized cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, a firearm and over $2,000 in cash.

The province's Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Division also took a quantity of illegal moose meat and salmon.

A 59-year-old man from Centreville was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and for breaching an undertaking