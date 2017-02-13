RCMP have arrested two people in connection with drug trafficking in the Deer Lake area.

A Newfoundland and Labrador woman, 33, and a Nova Scotia man, 56, are facing multiple charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, following a Feb. 8 traffic stop, according to police.

The vehicle was searched with help from a police service dog, and officers removed 2,032 doses of cocaine and 285 joints of marijuana, according to an RCMP media release.

Police said the man has known ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs and has been remanded into custody until Wednesday.

The woman was released to appear in court at a later date.