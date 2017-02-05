Stigma, discrimination and fear are all preventing drug users from accessing safe needles and supplies, according to the head of an advocacy group.

He estimates his organization distributes about half a million clean needles each year for the purpose of harm-reduction in drug use — but Gerard Yetman, the executive director with the AIDS Committee of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there are still plenty of barriers for drug users who want to reduce the risk of illness.

"A lot of people are nervous, they are afraid that maybe they will be exposing themselves," he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Yetman said discrimination is a factor.

Gerard Yetman, with the province's HIV/AIDS committee, says there's still not enough access to safe needles for drug users. (CBC)

"We see that, for example, within our pharmacies. Where drug users, people refuse to sell needles to them."

A cardiologist in St. John's has been tracking a troubling trend in emergency rooms in the city. Dr. Sean Connors told CBC News in January that there has been a spike in the number of IV drug users who need heart valve replacements due to infections, or have suffered heart attacks because of cocaine use.

Yetman says the problem exists across the province.

"We are sending needles all over this province, this is not a city problem," he said. "This is certainly not a St. John's and Corner Brook problem, this is a provincial crisis."

Provincial plan needed

The AIDS Committee runs the Safe Works Access Program, which seeks to distribute clean drug paraphernalia through walk-in centres and in the mail.

But Yetman says there still is not enough access for drug users in the province.

Cardiologist Dr. Sean Connors says doctors are seeing more and more patients having cocaine-induced heart attacks, as well as IV drug users needing valve replacements. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

He'd like to see needles available for drug users at pharmacies, and he also wants a provincial plan to bring groups together towards greater access.

"There's not one program or one organization that's going to be able to deal with this health crisis," he said.