It was another emotional day of testimony at the trial of Kyle Follett, who is charged with driving without due care and attention in connection to a crash that killed two people near Butter Pot Park in April 2016.

Pauline Quinlan was in one of the vehicles that was struck by the five-tonne truck driven by Follett.

Trembling and fighting back tears during her testimony Thursday, Quinlan described the seconds before the truck hit the Kia Forte that she, her husband and cousin were in on the day of the crash.

She recalled her husband looking in the rearview mirror and saying before the impact, "Holy f--k, we're gonna be killed."

Randy Ralph, left, and Shannon Pittman were educators at the Newfoundland and Labrador Youth Centre in Whitbourne. Both were killed in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in 2016. (Ian Janes/Family of Shannon Pittman)

Quinlan's husband had stopped their vehicle on the side of the highway near Butter Pot Provincial Park to assist Lee Campbell and Felicia Pynn, who were involved in the first accident.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Campbell and Pynn had stolen an ATV from a cabin in Deer Park, but had crashed after driving 170 km/h while heading back to St. John's. The truck left the road, ending up in the centre median, and the stolen ATV bounced out.

Campbell has since died, and Pynn didn't show up for court Wednesday.

Defence lawyer Bob Simmonds has asked Judge Colin Flynn to issue a warrant for Pynn. Flynn said Thursday afternoon that he will rule on the issue on Monday.

'It was carnage'

Other witnesses who had also stopped to lend assistance to Pynn and Campbell described a horrific scene in the aftermath of the second crash, which killed 52-year-old Randy Ralph and 40-year-old Shannon Pittman.

Arthur Ryan said when he got to the Rav4 in which Pittman and Ralph were passengers, "the back seat was pretty much in the front seat."

Stephen Wheaton said he stopped his truck and ran to lend assistance, but quickly realized he couldn't help.

"It was out of my league … It was carnage," Wheaton told the court with a heavy sigh, shaking his head.

RCMP officer: Follett said he 'must have fallen asleep'

An off-duty RCMP officer who was driving by the crash site told the court Follett was crying and very upset.

Const. Mike Nippard testified Follett said to him, "I must have fallen asleep."

The trial will resume Monday, and the court is expected to hear testimony from accident reconstruction experts.