A man charged with driving under the influence of alcohol — in the wrong lane — has been scheduled to appear in a St. John's court.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a single-vehicle accident on Pitts Memorial Drive, after a driver was reportedly travelling west in the eastbound lane.

A 32-year-old man faces charges of impaired driving and failing a breathalyzer.

Assault and other charges

In a separate incident, police laid assault charges against a different 32-year-old man following a disturbance on Saturday morning.

Officers were called out at 2:42 a.m. to a residence in Mount Pearl, where they charged the man.

The RNC said he faces three counts of assault, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, two counts of uttering threats and mischief.

The accused was held in custody for a court appearance.

It's not known if there were any injuries sustained in the altercation.