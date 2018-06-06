As province stops mailing out licensing reminders, critics say people offline will miss out

A decision not to send out written notices for vehicle licence and registration renewals is saving the provincial government about half a million dollars every year, but some say it excludes people who cannot easily receive the emailed reminders.

Promised information about the change to the renewal reminders, which began this month, aren't getting through to the people who need them, said Beach Side resident Bob Pardy.

"I'm a taxpayer. As a taxpayer I should be able to have a right to be able to be informed," Pardy told On the Go.

The government has said people will be informed about the new policy, where impending renewal dates for drivers' licences and vehicle registrations will be emailed, through a public awareness campaign over radio and television.

But Pardy said he hasn't seen any such messages and heard about the change from a friend.

'I do support saving $460,000'

In question period last week, opposition MHA Kevin Parsons said fewer people may renew their vehicles or licences if the government stops sending renewal notices in the mail.

It is unrealistic to expect everyone to keep track of their renewal dates over the long term, Parsons said, or for them to have a friend track that information.

Service NL Minister Sherry Gambin-Walsh replied that all licences have their expiry dates, which are aligned with the drivers birth dates, printed on the front, and vehicle registrations expire at the end of the month on the licence plate sticker.

Vehicle registrations can also be aligned with the registered owner's month of birth, instead of the date of vehicle purchase, the government said in a news release. And a family member or friend's email account can be used to receive reminders if the driver is not able to receive them by email.

"I do support saving $460,000 a year," Gambin-Walsh said, referring to the government's savings estimate for the move to emailed reminders.

Information not getting out, resident says

But Pardy says potential methods of telling residents about this change aren't being used effectively.

"I have not seen any advertisements on local TV or in the local paper, so I'm not sure why they done this," he said of the switch. He found out himself because a friend of his was told about the policy change by a local mechanic.

Pardy said he has three vehicles for which he has to keep track of registration renewal dates, and he has to drive to Grand Falls-Windsor to complete those renewals because he doesn't have a computer to do it online.

"I guess the onus would be on me, but a lot of times we really don't pay attention to those details," he said of remembering the renewal dates.

Newfoundland and Labrador residents can register online to receive reminders about upcoming renewal dates, and there is a discount for completing eligible renewals online.

