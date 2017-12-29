A Dildo woman wants a person she saw weaving into oncoming traffic charged with reckless driving.

Cathy Warren was a passenger in a vehicle on the Trinity highway Thursday evening when the car ahead of them began crossing the yellow centre lines.

Between Blaketown and Dildo she grabbed her cellphone and began recording. Moments later, the car was driving into oncoming traffic, forcing a vehicle into a driveway to escape a collision.

"He was going over the line continuously and then all the way over the side of the road. He never tried to correct himself, just kept continuing on head-on into the person that was coming," said Warren.

"If that person didn't pull off, he would have taken him out."

Driver pulled into lounge parking lot

Shortly after that, the vehicle turned into the parking lot of the Blue Whale Lounge and Eatery in South Dildo. Warren and her companions followed, shooting a second video of the driver leaving the vehicle and walking across the parking lot and entered the building.

This vehicle narrowly missed a head-on collision Thursday evening near Dildo. The approaching vehicle was forced off the road. (Cathy Warren)

"He got out of the car," said Warren. "He was kind of staggering ... he was not sure of his stepping."

​She then contacted the local RCMP detachment in Whitbourne to report the incident, and later tagged them on the Facebook post containing the two videos.

RCMP say alcohol not a factor

Cpl. Rob Ryan said officers quickly arrived on the scene and spoke with the registered owner of the vehicle. That person did not appear to be intoxicated at that time, adding there could be multiple reasons for driving behaviours like those seen on the videos.

By afternoon Friday, it was confirmed that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Warren admits she did not remain at the scene while the RCMP were there and adds she would be unable to identify the driver.

Wants driver charged

"I have no idea who they spoke to," said Warren. "They spoke to the registered owner and I don't know if that's who was driving."

'That could have been a very different situation last night if there was nowhere for that car to turn off.' - Cathy Warren

"Maybe they spoke to someone totally different than what I was video taping."

Ryan said the police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

In the meantime, Warren says, regardless of the reasoning, something needs to be done.

"I'd like to see them charged with reckless driving. I'm sure the driver they almost struck would like to see the same thing happen," she said.

"That could have been a very different situation last night if there was nowhere for that car to turn off."