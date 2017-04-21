The driver of a transport truck that drove over a guard rail before crashing into the woods outside of Port aux Basques Friday afternoon was able to walk away from the scene.

The accident occurred early Friday afternoon near an area known as Overfalls Brook. (John Rene Roy/Submitted )

The incident happened on the TCH around 1 p.m., near an area known as Overfalls Brook. Volunteer firefighters used the jaws of life to help the driver out of the crashed Day and Ross tractor-trailer.

Sgt. Terry Alexander says the man was able to walk to awaiting paramedics, though the extent of his injuries are not yet known.

Emergency crews attend to a transport truck driver who went off the road. Fire fighters used the jaws of life to get him out of his seat. (John Rene Roy/Submitted )

The driver was then brought to the Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre in Port aux Basques to receive treatment.

It's not clear what caused the truck to go over the guardrail, spewing gardening equipment and topsoil. Road conditions were clear at the time and weather was not a factor.

Sgt. Alexander said he plans to speak to the driver to get more information.