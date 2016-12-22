Your speed determines your safety: that's the message from Holyrood RCMP, following an incident on the Trans-Canada Highway near Salmonier Line at 3:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover involving one man, who did not appear to be injured, on roads that were "extremely slippery with black ice" at the time, Staff Sgt. Boyd Merrill said in a release.

HVFD all clear from scene, still very slippery and black ice, use extreme caution on your morning travels #nltraffic @cecilhaire @VOCMNEWS — @HolyroodFire

While police and firefighters were on the scene, a driver going between 130 and 140 km/h sped by in the opposite lane.

It was "of huge concern to authorities," Merrill said.

Police were not able to leave the scene of the rollover to apprehend the speeder, "luckily for that violator," said Merrill.

"Please do not ruin your loved ones' holiday season with an extended visit to hospital or worse."