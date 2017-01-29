A suspended driver owing more that $11,000 in outstanding fines had his vehicle impounded in Conception Bay South Saturday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary pulled over the 39-year-old male driver on the Conception Bay Highway at 9:58, and laid several charges.

The man was charged with driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without valid insurance.

Police said he was released from custody, after they impounded his vehicle.

Almost 3 times the legal limit

At 9:55 p.m. RNC officers responded to a complaint from the public about a possible impaired driver in the Commonwealth Avenue area of Mount Pearl.

The vehicle in question was located a short time later, and police charged a 67-year-old man with impaired driving and failing the breathalyzer.

Results showed the man was almost three times the legal limit.

He was released to appear in provincial court at a later date.

Vehicle impounded

Saturday at 9:56 p.m., RNC Patrol Services pulled over a 22-year-old female driver on Hamilton Avenue in St. John's, and laid charges.

The woman was charged under the Highway traffic Act for operating a vehicle with no registration and insurance.

Police said she was released from custody, however her vehicle was impounded.