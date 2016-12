A St. John's man has had his driver's licence suspended after being stopped with thousands of dollars in outstanding fines.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stopped a vehicle on Jensen Camp Road around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and charged the driver with operating without insurance. His driver's licence was suspended and he was found to owe nearly $4,000 in traffic fines.

The driver's vehicle was impounded, and the 32-year-old man was held for a court appearance Thursday morning.