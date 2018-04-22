Driver accused of being drunk, fleeing scene after utility pole cracked in collision

A 23-year-old man was scheduled to appear in court Sunday after a collision that cracked a utility pole in a St. John's neighbourhood.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary received a report Saturday at 10:30 p.m. that a driver had crashed into the pole and left the accident scene.

A source told CBC that officers and a dog unit were used to search for the man in the Airport Heights area.

Not long after the collision, police located the suspect and laid charges.

Those charges include impaired driving and refusal of the breathalyzer, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

The RNC said the vehicle has been impounded and that the accused has been held in custody.