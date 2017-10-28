A 20-year-old driver took police on a chase in Conception Bay South Saturday morning, and then caused an accident, says the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The RNC received a tip from the public around 2:30 a.m., of a possible impaired driver in Manuels.

TPolice found the car, but the man refused to stop when officers tried to pull over the vehicle.

Officers initiated a chase, but called it off in the Foxtrap area, in the interest of public safety.

A short time later, police came across a two-car collision in Kelligrews involving the same suspect vehicle.

The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, flight from police and court breaches.

He was taken to hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and held at the St. John's lockup for a court appearance.

Police said all passengers in the struck vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing into impaired driving-related offences.