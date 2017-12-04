School Christmas concert season is an exciting time for parents, teachers and students, and one Corner Brook mother is doing her part to help make the events even more special for some kids.

April MacDonald has been collecting fancy dresses for students to wear at their Christmas concerts for five years. Normally, she only collects for students in need at her daughter's school, and manages to come up with enough through family and friends.

But this year, the school requested more than usual: a total of 25 dresses.

MacDonald reached out for donations through Facebook, and the response was enormous.

"Now we have enough dresses for every kid in need in the Bay of Islands," she said.

MacDonald understands the pressures and stresses that go along with being a parent during the holiday season. She said some families have more financial stress than others, and that could mean a child may have to go without a fancy new outfit for their concert.

Just a sample of the pile of previously loved dresses MacDonald was able to collect in time for Christmas concert season. (Facebook)

"There could be other reasons, of course, but just in case one of the reasons was that their parents chose between food and a fancy dress this month, I thought I'd help out with the fancy dress," she said.

After collecting more than 50 dresses, MacDonald delivered them to schools all over the region.

With the help of social workers who work with the schools, every child in need of a fancy frock received one in time for their Christmas concert.

"These dresses look like they just came out of a store," she said. "All of my daughter's dresses were used once, and for an hour."

According to MacDonald, most of the people who have donated to her cause are happy that someone else is able to make use of a dress that's been hanging in a closet and barely used.

"They're elaborate dresses … shiny and sparkly with lots of bows and ribbons, and not something a kid wants to wear for more than an hour, but still wants to proudly wear it for that hour," she said.