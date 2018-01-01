A Newfoundland video game developer has turned a child's fear of monsters hiding under the bed into a fun smartphone game.

Dreamy Snakes is a game created by Chummy Games, a St. John's software company co-founded by Eric Stock.

How it works

The game takes place in a child's bedroom strewn with toys that fills with monsters who come through the windows and from under the bed.

The player then controls a snake that can gobble up the monsters — but must be careful to not let the monsters touch the snake's tail or it's game over.

Stock got the idea behind the game while helping soothe the fears of his girlfriend's twins, who were afraid of the nighttime monsters under their beds.

"I just thought, 'What if some of these toys could protect the kids from the monsters while the kids sleep?'" he told CBC Radio's On The Go.

The game starts off with simple monsters, but they get more difficult over time. The snakes can also get power-ups, which allow the player to use new weapons and abilities to fight back against the monsters.

Player feedback

Released in late October on Apple's App Store, Dreamy Snakes has been downloaded about 400 times, and Stock has contacted some of those playing the game to help him improve it and fix any bugs.

"Through that I've been able to get feedback from some of the players who have tried it, and I'm working on an update, fixing up areas people had troubles with and making improvements and refinements," he said.

Dreamy Snakes allows players to 'power up' their snakes to help them defeat creatures. (Twitter/@chummy_games)

While he's still working on making Dreamy Snakes run more smoothly, Stock is already working on another game called Chess Black List; a story-driven chess game directed at young players.

In the meantime, he hopes people will give Dreamy Snakes a try and see how many bedroom monsters they can eat up all while supporting a small game development company.

As for the kids who inspired the game? Stock said they seem to have conquered their own real-life fears of the monsters under their bed.

"They've outgrown that a little bit. I haven't heard any complaints about monsters lately," he said.