Drake fan upset after search for ticket on Kijiji ends in a scam

To say she's upset is putting it mildly.

Kristen Walsh went on Ticketmaster and got her ticket to Drake's Toronto show in August, but wanted to find one for her friend.

While living in St. John's, Walsh took to Kijiji where she posted under the Toronto region, saying she was looking for one general admission ticket, to match hers, which cost her around $300.

Do not trust anybody on the internet. - Kristen Walsh

Someone got in touch with her a short time later, offering to sell a ticket for $260.

"Me basically setting myself up, not knowing, I sent them the money over PayPal and we were texting back and forth, I didn't think anything of it," Walsh said.

"As soon as the money was sent I was getting less and less responses from this person. It started to hit me, I think I've been scammed."

Walsh texted the person again, saying that she realized they had scammed her, and asking for her money back on the off-chance they'd return it.

"Without hesitation, they … basically just said go dispute it because there never was any ticket to begin with," she told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

'It's just ridiculous'

She got in touch with PayPal, who told her to talk with Visa. But Visa told her they don't work with PayPal, Walsh said, and because it wasn't a transaction through a vendor they can't do anything for her.

"I've done this before and I've never had any issue, but there's so many people out there now just out for the money and they have no morals. It's just ridiculous," said Walsh.

Tickets for the Toronto rapper's hometown show will surely be in high demand. (Getty Images for Remy Martin)

"Do not trust anybody on the internet."

In a statement through its PR company, Kijiji said it takes ticket scams seriously, and anyone who believes they are a victim of one is encouraged to contact law enforcement to contact them for an investigation.

Kijiji also advises users to try and avoid electronic transactions, since they can easily be reproduced, complete transactions online when and if possible, and research online to ensure the price sought is accurate to ticket prices.

Walsh, meanwhile, said she'll keep trying to find a ticket for her friend to go to the concert with her, and if she can't do that, she'll sell her ticket on Ticketmaster.

She hopes her story helps others to avoid something similar in the future.

"I hope everybody else kind of takes this and uses it for their future purchases, because I don't want it to happen to anybody else."

