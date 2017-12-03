Santa Claus is coming to (down) town.

After being postponed last weekend, organizers and spectators are happy to hear the 2017 Annual Downtown St. John's Christmas Parade is getting the greenlight.

The parade gets underway at noon Sunday.

Staff and volunteers from NL Power will begin collecting the food, as well as loonies and toonies, along the parade route at 11:45 a.m. Kids can also bring along letters for Santa, which will be collected by Canada Post employees.

Downtown St. John's marketing manager Gaylynne Lambert says the parade is a 'huge logistical event.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC )

"It's a huge logistical event, with many moving pieces, including 100 entries, 5,000 participants and the work of 4,500 volunteers each year," said Gaylynne Lambert, who is special events and media relations manager for Downtown St. John's.

"We collect an amazing amount of food and an incredible amount of cash that goes towards the Community Food Sharing Association that they really need at this time of year," said Lambert.

Santa's sleigh gets an upgrade

Even Santa needs new — and nice — things for the holiday season and so this year, he'll be riding in a brand new sleigh.

"[We decided to] take something a little traditional, a little modern and kind of mesh the two of them together," said Craig Adams, senior mechanical technologist with Stantec.

The view from an RNC mounted unit at the St. John's parade in 2014. (RNC)

A small group of employees volunteered for the task of giving Santa a new ride and logged about 600 work hours, while the company kicked in $10,000 for building materials.

"We just felt that the one that they were currently using has been around now for a few years and it was time to provide something new and kinda of change it up … We're very pleased with the final product," Adams told CBC.

'Get back on board'

The amped-up sleigh, which is being closely guarded until the big reveal, is part of Stantec's commitment to the Downtown Development Corporation to try to boost the profile of the parade, Adams said.

"Over the last number of years the corporate involvement has decreased significantly at the parade," he said.

"So we wanted to throw the challenge out there to other corporations and say, 'Hey guys, get back on board. Let's start building some really nice floats and give the kids of this city and province something nicer to go down and have a look at.'"

Santa had the kids cheering as he dabbed for the crowd at the 2016 Downtown St. John's Christmas parade. (Sheilagh O'Leary)

The call to action is working, said Adams, as there will be 10 new floats in the parade this year compared with last year.

Including, of course, the one carrying Santa.

"It's not your typical small little sleigh. It's quite a sleigh, and I think it's going to have some wow factor," said Adams.

