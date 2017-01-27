Business operators in downtown Corner Brook are shaking their heads over why more and more people seem to be breaking in and taking their property.

Over the past few months, the usually quiet area has been struck numerous times. Just this past weekend, police arrested a man in connection with two commercial break-ins.

Jim Parsons, the chair of the Corner Brook Downtown Business Association (DBA), operates the bar and entertainment hall Swirsky's, located on Broadway.

He knows what it's like to be on the receiving end, although his troubles have been few, compared to those of his fellow entrepreneurs.

"Over a dozen businesses have been hit, including my own a couple of times. I've only had people steal open bottles of liquor, not taking anything of value ... more of a disruption, breaking a door and causing some damage," said Parsons.

"Other times we've heard of substantial amounts of cash and merchandise being taken from other establishments. We're hearing a lot of concerns from our members."

Incidents happening on a regular basis

According to Parsons, much of the spike in incidents has been going on since last summer, at bars, restaurants — even an insurance company.

"You're hearing about a few every week. There always seems to be one in the news, at least," he said.

Parsons said the association has been speaking with police and getting advice on taking the usual precautions: keeping cash off the premises, as well as installing door alarms, having good lighting and surveillance cameras.

But the devices aren't a guaranteed cure.

The Corner Brook Downtown Business Association has been pushing the local RNC to step up patrols and enforcement. (Brian McHugh/CBC)

"It's been really frustrating. A lot of these break ins have happened in well-lit, well-traveled areas such as West Street," Parsons said.

Parsons said the DBA has been pushing the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to step up patrols and enforcement, and police seem to have been doing more.

The RNC has also published media releases, showing video images of suspects and photos of stolen items.

Still, Parsons says the measures don't seem to deter some suspects who have been caught on camera. He speculates it may be a symptom of hard economic times and desperation. The person who would steal that half-empty liquor bottle from Parsons' own bar "might sell it and get a pill in return."

"Our economy, as we know, is in a rough spot right now, and the first people to feel it are at the lowest rung."