A St. John's woman was reportedly knocked to the ground by an unknown man who rushed at her from the area of a major church, police said, in a bizarre assault in December.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary sent out a public appeal about the incident on Thursday afternoon, almost a month after the assault is alleged to have happened.

A woman reported to police at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 29 that she was walking near the Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist when a man knocked her to the ground,

"[She] reported that she was knocked down by a male who rushed toward her from the area of the church," police said Thursday.

The woman managed to get up and get away from the man, and was not injured. The two were not known to each other, according to police.

She reported to police that the man was in his 50s, overweight with a "gut," had patchy grey hair and "bad teeth." He was reportedly of average height.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the RNC.