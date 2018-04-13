For the Downhome Expo, this weekend is lucky No. 7

The organizers of the seventh annual Downhome Expo hope the weather isn't too nice this weekend.

"People have been telling us it's the first sign of spring," Todd Goodyear, chief operating officer of Downhome Publishing, told the St. John's Morning Show on Friday.

"We don't want it to be too nice this weekend. We don't want people to go to their cottages or decide to clean up their backyard. We want them to take some time, either tonight or tomorrow or Sunday, and drop by the Mount Pearl Glacier and have a look at what we're displaying."

Goodyear said time has flown since the event was first held in 2012. He said the idea was to think of it as a "virtual magazine," featuring Newfoundland and Labrador products and companies, while having fun.

Todd Goodyear, chief operating officer of Downhome Publishing, says the idea of the Downhome Expo was for it to be a "virtual magazine" about the province's products and companies. (Paula Gale/CBC)

"It actually surprises some of us that time has gone so quickly, and we're excited to do year No. 7 this weekend," he said.

Goodyear said the key to the event's success has been making sure there's something there for everyone in the family.

"So often we go to shows where maybe it's good for Dad only, or it's good for Mom only, or sometimes just for the kids. In this case it's good for the whole family," he said.

Returning this year is the 200-foot indoor zipline, and the giant — 800 square feet — Plinko game.

"You go right up to the top of the bleachers, drop your Plinko chip, all the way down to the bottom to get a chance to win anything from shampoo … all the way to a weekend at Woody Island Resort," he said.

The expo kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Glacier in Mount Pearl and runs until 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9, with a $2 discount at downhomeexpo.com. Children's admission is $5, with kids five and under getting in for free.