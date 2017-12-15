It's not something a driver wants to see in the review mirror — the flashing blue and red lights of a police cruiser and an officer walking toward your vehicle.

"Shock," RCMP Const. Bryan Vaughan said when describing the reaction.

"They had no idea what they were doing wrong because they were actually doing everything right and we wanted to thank them for following the rules of the road."

For the second year in a row, the detachment in Bay Roberts was rewarding drivers for ... being nice.

Jailyn Pottle was 'wowed' by her gift of a Playstation 4 from the Safety Santa. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Vaughan first gave the drivers a gift card from the local Mary Brown's but that was just the start.

He also got them to confess what was on their Santa wish list, and then took that list to the fast-food restaurant where a mini-Christmas miracle took place.

"We purchased some toys for some kids and we purchased some toys for some adults," Mary Brown's regional marketing manager Mike Mutrey said.

"Some flat screen TVs and a Playstation 4."

Mary Brown's Mike Mutrey and Const. Bryan Vaughan pose for a photo with sisters Meadow and Maali Hawco. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Vaughan came up with a ruse to get him back to the houses of the drivers on his nice list by telling them he wanted to show them footage of their fake arrest. Instead, he and the other pranksters showed up carrying gifts like the three wise men.

"It feels great," said Vaughan.

"Usually it's tickets and other sorts of things that I am giving out, that is costing them money. It's nice to come around the other way and pay it forward and give gifts out that people actually want this holiday season."

The Bay Roberts RCMP detachment has done this before, but Vaughan wanted to amp it up this year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Holiday cheer aside, the constable hopes people hear the story and think of putting safe driving on their to-do list all year long, and not just at Christmas.

"We want to acknowledge the fact that people who are out driving safe, minding the rules, paying attention, not being on their cell phones, is really important and we want to congratulate those people."

You can watch more on the story in the video below.