One painted blue nail on Shawn Hart's left hand is a reminder of the horrors faced by the 12-year-old girl who moved him to action in August.

Hart, like many other adults who listen to the news every day, had become desensitized to grim and gruesome stories from around the world.

Then came the story of a 12-year-old girl in St. John's who was twice impregnated by her stepfather and suffered through two abortions.

"I remember thinking, 'This is disgusting and somebody needs to at least raise awareness for this because it's something that should never happen,'" Hart told CBC News. "I just said, 'I have got to do what I can.'"

And so Shawn Hart painted a fingernail.

In the month since he began painting his nail, Hart has had upwards of a dozen people approach him every day and ask what it's for.

"I paint one fingernail to represent the one-in-five girls on average who will be physically or sexually abused before their 18th birthday," he said.

Shawn Hart, owner of Donnini's Pizza in Clarenville, paints one fingernail to raise awareness and money for childhood victims of abuse. (Submitted)

Hart joined the Polished Man campaign, a worldwide movement with a goal to raise money to prevent violence against children and assist the victims of violence.

As the owner of Donnini's Pizza in Clarenville, Hart is using his business to go further than simply painting a nail.

'Be a man. Paint a nail.' - Shawn Hart

On Sunday, for every person — ma, woman or child — who buys a slice of pizza from his shop with one fingernail painted, Hart will donate one dollar to Iris Kirby House, a shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

"If the guy doesn't want to go out and buy a bottle of nail polish, which I can totally understand, there will be people there from the Hilltop Nail Design," Hart said.

Shoppers Drug Mart has donated nail polish to the event and customers can have their nails painted right there in the shop.

After being moved to get involved with the cause, Hart is now inviting other men to join him.

"You think you're a man? Be a man. Paint a nail for two weeks, and if anyone asks you what it's for, tell them."