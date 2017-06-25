The Gander SPCA and the Lewisporte Scholarship Fund recently received an unexpected donation and it's all because of the current Broadway hit musical Come from Away.

While vacationing in New York, Laury Creyaufmiller and her son Mason, who are from California, got tickets to see the popular show.

Laury Creyaufmiller said it was a natural event for her son to be drawn to.

"My son is a musical theatre kid … so he's been performing in musical theatre since he was seven and he just recently turned 13."

Family moved by generosity

The story of people from Gander and the surrounding area taking in stranded passengers from diverted airliners during 9/11 really affected the pair.

"You know, especially right now in the United States, there's so much turmoil and so much angst in our country. The story of Gander after 9/11 is the ultimate story of people giving of themselves," she said.

"I think it's a great way to reinforce to Mason that people are really, really good and what you should strive for in life is to be a good and kind person."

Mason Creyaufmiller poses with Come From Away's Petrina Bromley. (Submitted)

When Mason Creyaufmiller celebrated his birthday, he asked friends and family not to send gifts — but instead to make donations to the Gander SPCA and the Lewisporte Scholarship Fund.

He said he was moved to do something for the town and its people. "Imagine 7,000 people coming up to your doorstep and you just be kind," said Mason.

"I'm just giving money so that people have more schools, people have more scholarships, and the SPCA is building a new shelter so we can pay for it."

In all, $1,500 was raised for the SPCA, as well as an undisclosed amount for the Lewisporte Scholarship Fund.