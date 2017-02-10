The man accused of torching three public buildings in Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir last month has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Donald Craig MacHaight, 48, is accused of setting a string of fires — to Bay d'Espoir Academy, the town hall and the RCMP detachment — in the early hours of Jan. 17.

After undergoing two seven-day psychiatric assessments, MacHaight was declared fit to stand trial in Grand Falls-Windsor provincial court Friday.

MacHaight agreed to be remanded in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court again March 15 to enter a plea.