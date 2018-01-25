The newly appointed superintendent of prisons in Newfoundland and Labrador is coming out of retirement after stepping away from Her Majesty's Penitentiary operations a few years ago.

Don Roche seen here before retiring as assistant superintendent of prisons. ((Paul Daly/The Canadian Press))

Don Roche spent 30 years in adult corrections, starting in 1982. He spent the majority of his career at HMP, serving as duty captain and training captain. Roche was appointed assistant superintendent of operations at HMP in 2008, and retired in 2013.

"I think we've made a lot of steps within corrections to make things better and I think that's only going to continue on under Mr. Roche's leadership," said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons on Thursday afternoon.

"He is well respected amongst his peers, and I think that's very important."

Roche is trained in both suicide intervention and use of force, Parsons said, and will move into the superintendent job on Feb. 1.

Roche is 'best person,' insists justice minister

Parsons defended the rehiring of Roche, saying there were at least four candidates in the running that he was aware of in the "open competition" for the job, spearheaded by the Public Service Commission.

"We're going to hire the best people possible," said Parsons, who said he wasn't involved in the interview process.

"In this case, Mr. Roche was the best person. Again, he chose to come back here, and I'm very happy that he did."

Owen Brophy retired from the position after a 35-year career in corrections. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Roche replaces Owen Brophy, who recently retired after working in corrections for 35 years.

Brophy faced several pressure points during his career. He was named in a Charter application by two defence lawyers in 2014 that claimed he and other prison officials knew an attack was planned on inmate Kenny Green inside HMP, but failed to stop it from happening. The application was dismissed.

In 2015, Brophy faced calls to resign amid demonstrations by correctional officers outside HMP. At the time, government stood behind him and said he was "eminently qualified for this current role."

Led segregation policy changes

Last year, Brophy led a committee that announced changes to the segregation policy at HMP.

Maximum segregation time was reduced from 15 days to 10, and inmates now also have visitation privileges, as well as access to programs and services.

"When a person goes into segregation … after so many days they just shut down. Segregation, for the most part, I truly believe, does not work, and we have to come up with alternatives," Brophy told reporters Oct. 4.

A protester stands outside HMP in St. John's in 2015. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Brophy also acknowledged last May that fentanyl inside HMP was a challenge prison staff were trying to tackle, following an overdose.

He announced all correctional officers and nurses working at the penitentiary would be trained in using naloxone.