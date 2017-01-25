The public inquiry into the shooting death of Don Dunphy continues Wednesday with another day of questioning for the police officer who shot him.

Const. Joe Smyth will be testifying for the sixth day about what happened the day he shot and killed Dunphy at his Mitchells Brook home on April 5, 2015. Smyth went there to look into a tweet Dunphy had sent that mentioned then-premier Paul Davis.

Smyth is set to face questions from lawyer Cletus Flaherty, who is representing a group of supporters called the Don Dunphy Community Coalition.

Following that, Smyth will also be questioned by Tommy Williams, who is representing Paul Davis and Jerome Kennedy, who is representing Smyth.

If all three finish today, Smyth's testimony will be over, and the next person to be questioned will be Witness X. That's the RCMP officer who drove Smyth from Mitchells Brook to the Holyrood detachment after the shooting

The inquiry starts at 9 a.m. instead of the usual 9:30 a.m. start time.

Follow along updates through the day in our live blog.