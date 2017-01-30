The Don Dunphy inquiry enters its fourth week of hearings today with testimony from two RCMP officers.

Acting Insp. Mike Adams is expected on the stand this morning, followed by Const. Kelly Downey this afternoon.

Dunphy was fatally shot by Smyth on April 5, 2015. Smyth was working with premier's security detail at the time.

Smyth, 38, drove to Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook to investigate the 59-year-old's posts on Twitter, which were critical of then-premier Paul Davis and other MHAs.

Smyth said he shot four times after Dunphy pointed a rifle at him. An RCMP investigation of the shooting determined no charges were warranted against Smyth.

Follow updates throughout the day: