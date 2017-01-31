Public scrutiny about RNC Const. Joe Smyth's actions in the killing of Don Dunphy in 2015 has put a chill into young police officers, a former association representative testified on Tuesday.

Many police officers, particularly young patrol officers, are doubting themselves in the face of the highly-publicized controversy and inquiry into Dunphy's shooting death, Const. Warren Sullivan told the inquiry.

"Nobody ever wants to be put in this position, but they're actually doubting themselves right now," Sullivan said.

"They're doubting the fact of whether they should draw their firearm, when they should and when they shouldn't."

Sullivan says police officers with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary aren't sure when to draw their weapons. (CBC)

Sullivan said he's heard about discussion around police headquarters that some officers are questioning themselves, particularly inexperienced officers.

Responding to questions from Justice Leo Barry, Sullivan said it's probably unavoidable in the current circumstances.

"When issues like this arise and they hear what's going on around them and what's going on in social media and in the real media … they're absorbing all of that," he said.

"Certainly when there has been a lot of negativity around or reported in the news, over such a long period of time, I think it does affect them."

Can't have a 'blue line' culture

In response to Sullivan's comments, Barry said police officers must face thorough investigations during shooting deaths and other major incidents, or the public will lose confidence.

He said there are consequences if investigations are not rigorous.

"If they are cleared following the rigorous, proper investigation, then that's not going to hurt them in the long run," he commented. "But if the practice develops of having, shall we say, a less than rigorous or a slipshot investigation — then that's only going to lead to further problems."

"Investigation of the boys by the boys, that doesn't work."

Justice Leo Barry is presiding over the judicial inquiry into the shooting death of Don Dunphy. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

He also suggested that there's "got to be another job" for officers who can't face a high level of scrutiny.

Sullivan responded that police officers feel they see a lot of discipline and oversight in their jobs.

"The feel of the thin blue line when it comes to that type of thing is not really there."