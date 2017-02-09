The lead RCMP investigator in the fatal shooting of Don Dunphy will return to the stand on Thursday for his third and final scheduled day.

RCMP Cpl. Steve Burke has been testifying since Tuesday at the inquiry into Dunphy's shooting death.

Dunphy, 59, was shot and killed in his Mitchells Brook home by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth on April 5, 2015.

On Wednesday, RCMP disclosed messages between Smyth and another RNC officer, Tim Buckle, sent after the Easter Sunday shooting - but before Smyth gave a statement to the RCMP.

Smyth testified in January he had received no advice or input about what should go in the notes he gave to RCMP.

