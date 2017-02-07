The RCMP officer who was the lead investigator following Dun Dunphy's death is testifying Tuesday at the inquiry.

Cpl. Steven Burke is scheduled to take the stand through to Thrusday.

Dunphy, 59, was shot and killed by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth.

Smyth was at Dunphy's Mitchells Brook home on April 5, 2015, following up on tweets that were flagged by a communications specialist in the premier's office.

At the time, Smyth was a member of then-premier Paul Davis's security detail.

