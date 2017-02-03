There's more witness testimony today at the public inquiry into the shooting death of Don Dunphy.

Dunphy, 59, was shot and killed by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth on April 5, 2015.

Smyth was at Dunphy's home in Mitchells Brook, responding to concerns over some of Dunphy's tweets.

At the time, Smyth was part of then-premier Paul David's security detail.

The hearings for the inquiry began Jan. 9 and is scheduled to hear from more than 50 witnesses, including Davis. Justice Leo Barry is hoping to complete hearings by March 7.

Follow updates from the inquiry in our live blog.