The inquiry into Don Dunphy's shooting death continues in St. John's on Wednesday, with further testimony from witnesses.

Dunphy, 59, was shot and killed in his Mitchells Brook home by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Joe Smyth on April 5, 2015.

Smyth was there as a member of then-premier Paul Davis's security detail, carrying out a risk assessment after a series of tweets from Dunphy raised red flags for communications specialist Donna Ivey.

The inquiry Wednesday starts with testimony from Dr. Thomas McGarry, as well as another witness in the afternoon session.

