Day 3 of the inquiry into the police shooting death of Don Dunphy will hear testimony Wednesday from a person identified only as "Witness X."

The commission of inquiry into Dunphy's shooting death says the unidentified witness will be testifying by phone.

Audio of the testimony will be streamed online, but the commission of inquiry staff says the name of the witnesses will not be released.

If testimony of the witness ends on schedule, the inquiry will move on to the next witness, Don Dunphy's brother Richard Dunphy.

Don Dunphy was shot to death in his Mitchells Brook home in April 2015 by Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth, who at the time was assigned to the security detail of then-premier Paul Davis.

Day 2 of inquiry focused on Dunphy tweets

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard testimony about tweets issued by Dunphy, who had described himself on Twitter as a "crucified" injured worker.

Justice Leo Barry is heading the inquiry, which is being held at the School for the Deaf in St. John's.

You can follow testimony at the judicial inquiry into Don Dunphy's death in our live blog.