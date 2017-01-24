The lawyer representing Meghan Dunphy is arguing that Const. Joe Smyth's assertion that he didn't see a gun in Don Dunphy's Mitchells Brook home or see Dunphy reach for it is unbelievable.

"What happened in those few minutes before you fired your gun? How was he able to outfox a trained officer?" asked Bob Simmonds Tuesday during a public inquiry into the shooting.

"Good question," replied Smyth.

Simmonds brought Smyth back to April 5, 2015 — the day of the shooting.

"There was no threat, no history of violence, you go Easter Sunday, you contradict how you introduced yourself?" asked Simmonds.

Smyth replied "Yes."

​"Something you said upset [Dunphy], he became more agitated, you were watching, next thing the gun was pointing at you?" asked Simmonds.

"Yes," said Smyth.

Simmonds suggested it is unbelievable that Smyth wouldn't have seen the gun or Dunphy reaching for it if it was on Dunphy's right.

"It came from his right, you didn't see it. He is somewhat disabled, first time you see it it's pointing at you?" he asked.

Smyth agreed.

Simmonds demonstrating that the rifle could not have been under the chair #dunphy died in pic.twitter.com/n1N2OsN4fK — @CBCMarkQuinn

​"That's what you want the inquiry to believe?" asked Simmonds.

"I want the inquiry to believe the truth," said Smyth.

Smyth testifying since Jan. 9

Simmonds started his cross examination of Smyth on Monday, arguing that Smyth should not have visited Dunphy at his Mitchells Brook home on April 5, 2015.

Follow along updates through the day in our live blog.