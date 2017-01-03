You may have never noticed it. But Dominion logos at stores across Newfoundland and Labrador are in disarray.

Some, like the Dominion store in Stephenville, have the pointy end facing up, with the sign looking like an L. Others, like the Dominion at the old Memorial Stadium in St. John's, orient the pointy end downward, making the sign look like a D.

What's behind the confusion? Which way does the Dominion logo actually point?

Mismatched Dominion logos on the Stavanger Drive, right, and Memorial Stadium locations in St. John's. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

According to Mark Boudreau, a spokesman for Loblaw — Dominion's parent company — the disorder is due to a slow-moving rebranding in the province.

Dominion stores are undergoing renovations across the province, he says. As the 11 stores are being renovated, the signs on top are transitioning from the D sign to the L sign.

"We are using the L as a unifying symbol that this store is part of the Loblaw chain — thus the L," wrote Boudreau.

The transition means Newfoundland and Labrador will be saying goodbye to a small part of its retail history.

According to a 2008 post on Canoe.com, Dominion grocery stores in Newfoundland and Labrador were sold by their owner in 1987, and picked up by Loblaw in 1995.

Loblaw got the rights to continue to Dominion name in the Newfoundland and Labrador, and created a new logo that combined Loblaw and Dominion elements.

An older logo for Dominion grocery stores, left, and the newer D logo that still exists in some parts of Newfoundland and Labrador today. (gmkfreelogos and Logopedia )

"The old symbol was a marriage of the traditional Dominion D [and the Loblaws logo]," Boudreau wrote.

Dominion stores used to exist across the country, but now — thanks to corporate sales and restructurings — they can only be found in Newfoundland and Labrador.

A 1960s photo of a Dominion grocery store. (CBC)

While the Newfoundland and Labrador logos are rotating, Loblaw says it has no plans to change the names.

"Dominion is a unique Loblaw banner store — and there are no current plans to change the name of our 11 stores in Newfoundland."