Police have arrested a man in connection with the break-in at a Dominion pharmacy in St. John's where a stolen backhoe was used to tear out a wall.

Darryl Denief, 39, was arrested on Jan. 5 and is facing charges of theft over $5,000 and break and entry.

Police responded to an alarm at the Dominion on Blackmarsh Road around 6:20 a.m. Jan. 1. When they arrived, they found the wall had been torn out.

It was determined a backhoe stolen from the Piper's store parking lot on Elizabeth Avenue was used to gain entry to the pharmacy.

A stolen backhoe was used to get into the pharmacy at the Dominion store on Blackmarsh Road on Jan. 1. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A large quantity of medication, including narcotics, was stolen.

Denief was released from custody to appear in provincial court on Feb. 14.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary believes there are other persons who may have been involved in the break-in, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Wednesday that none of the drugs stolen from the Dominion pharmacy have been recovered, and they cautioned the public against using any prescription drug without instruction from a medical professional.

A front window at this Lawtons drug store in Paradise was ripped out by a stolen backhoe and an ATM was stolen. (Geoff Bartlett/CBC)

The break-in at the Dominion was the second time in a week that a stolen backhoe was used in a pharmacy break-in.

On Dec. 29, a backhoe tore out the front window of the Lawtons on Topsail Road in Paradise. An ATM was stolen in that incident.

No arrests have yet been made in that break-in.