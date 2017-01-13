An elementary school principal from St. John's is taking a brief break from the snow — and his students — to help build a much-needed school in a rural Caribbean town.

Kyran Dwyer was selected from thousands of educators across North America to join Lifetouch Photography, a company that does school portraits, in an upcoming trip to Constanza, Dominican Republic.

"Around our own city, we see people living in poor socioeconomic conditions. But when you look at the area around where we're going in the Dominican Republic, it's the proverbial tar-paper shack," the principal of St. Teresa's School told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

Dwyer, one of two Canadians selected, will travel with more than 50 other school administrators to the mountain town located five hours from the nation's capital.

"We're bringing over anything we can to help — school supplies, clothes, tools like measuring tapes and hammers. Things to leave with them so they can use it to build."

Principal Kyran Dwyer of St. Teresa's School in St. John's was selected from more than 5,000 administrators across North America. (Kyran Dwyer/Submitted)

According to the company, Lifetouch volunteers first went to Constanza in 2011 to built the first floor of a school that would later accommodate 200 students.

In subsequent trips, volunteers built an additional floor onto the school, and built a home for a student and his family.

Dwyer and his team will be working to expand a second school that was built in 2016.

"It's an opportunity to build hope for students and families in that region," he said.

"I think right now, there's about 60 students going to school in the school that they've got there now … it's going to serve at least double that number."

Dwyer says students in Constanza will also receive school portraits — a first for many. (Lifetouch Photography)

Lifetouch will also provide students in Constanza with school portraits — which will be a first for many, according to Dwyer.

The principal also plans to get St. Teresa's School involved. Dwyer said he'll host an interactive video chat with Grade 3 to 6 classes so he can share the experience with his students back in St. John's.