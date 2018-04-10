Bail granted for Quebec woman accused in condo furniture theft

Sarah Deneault wasn't happy to see a news camera Tuesday, giving the middle finger as she left the bail hearing for her partner, Dominic Delisle, at provincial court in St. John's.

"F--k off," Deneault told a CBC reporter as she put her hand to the camera.

Deneault, 33, was granted bail herself on Monday, after she and Delisle were arrested by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police had been searching for the Quebec couple since March, after they allegedly rented a condo in St. John's and moved out with $30,000 worth of furniture.

Dominic Delisle, 30, appeared at provincial court in St. John's for a bail hearing on Tuesday. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

The RNC said Delisle, 30, was arrested Monday trying to outrun police in a vehicle on Torbay Road. His bail hearing will continue on Wednesday.

He faces additional charges of flight from police and dangerous driving.

Deneault was arrested Friday at a St. John's business, after a tip from the public.

Police released these mug shots of Dominic Delisle and Sarah Deneault of Quebec in March while investigating the theft of furniture from a St. John's condo. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

Warrants were issued for the pair after the owner of the furnished condo in the Rabbittown area reported on Feb. 4 that her tenants were gone and the only furniture remaining was a dishwasher, washer and dryer.

According to police, CCTV footage shows them loading up truck between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The owner discovered the theft five days later.

Past convictions for pimping

Other furniture was recovered later at a storage locker in Quebec City, with help from Quebec police and the moving company hired by the couple.

Delisle has a long criminal record in Quebec, including weapons offences, uttering threats and forcing women into prostitution.

He has pimping convictions dating back to 2007, according to the Parole Board of Canada, which said he targeted girls 15 to 17.

In documents obtained by CBC News, the Parole Board of Canada said he threatened to blow up the car of a prison warden while serving time in 2013, and threatened guards, especially females.

Delisle made headlines in Quebec in 2016 when he sued the Attorney General of Canada for the right to have conjugal visits with his spouse while in prison.