A male Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer is under investigation for an alleged domestic abuse incident about a month ago, CBC News has learned.

RNC officers were called to the St. John's home of a veteran member of the force in relation to a domestic abuse complaint, a source told CBC News.

The source also said that when those officers arrived, they found a woman whose face had been bloodied.

But despite the usual zero-tolerance policy in domestic abuse cases, the alleged abuser was not taken into custody.

CBC made repeated requests for an interview with RNC Chief Joe Boland on the matter.

Late Wednesday, the RNC said Boland will not be doing an interview on "any internal investigations that may be ongoing."

So far no response to interview requests with RNC Chief Joe Boland. (CBC)

"As chief, he has the final say in any discipline that could result from the findings of any internal investigation and must remain unbiased," an RNC spokesman said in an email.

This incident comes in the wake of two current, and one former, RNC officers being investigated by Serious Incident Reponse Teams (SIRT) from outside the province.

Two of those cases are being investigated by the Nova Scotia unit, and one by the Alberta team.

Both teams have said they have not been asked to investigate this allegation of domestic abuse.