A St. John's woman is working nine to five to kick-start the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Newfoundland and Labrador.

It's an organization that sends a free book to children once a month to inspire a love of reading. The service is currently offered in every Canadian province except Newfoundland and Labrador, and Marilyn Hill wants to change that.

"Some of my fondest memories growing up are in libraries with my mom reading to me," Hill said.

"I want everybody to experience that."

Marilyn Hill is studying to be a librarian, and would love to see Dolly Parton's Imagination Library available to children in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Martin Jones/CBC)

Hill, who in St. John's studying to be a librarian and information technician, is from Ottawa, where she first heard of the library program.

"It's bigger in Ontario, and I would love to see it here."

According to Hill, the first step in bringing Dolly Parton's Imagination Library to this province involves getting a corporate sponsor on board.

"It's at no cost to the families, but it does come with a $3.55 shipping cost," she said. "We won't ask the families to pay for that, but we're looking for local sponsors who will help us."

Throughout Canada, Hill has learned that the best method of ensuring the program is sustainable is by getting a municipal or provincial government on as a sponsor.

"The Ontario Ministry of Education has partnered with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to send all of the books to kids on [reserves] for free," she said.

"That would be ideal; to partner with the provincial library here."

For now, Hill is hoping to get the program approved for children up to the age of five living in the St. John's area. That's going to take about $10,000 to cover the cost of shipping.

Dolly Parton, who said she was inspired by the book The Little Engine That Could, is pictured as she launches her literacy campaign in Toronto. (Aaron Harris/Canadian Press)

Then, she'd like to expand the Imagination Library to reach children in rural areas of the province.

"It's really just about getting books into the hands of children," Hill said. "However the money comes in, as long as it's legal, would be ideal."

Once she secures a sponsor, Hill intends to distribute registration forms for interested families at local schools and daycare centres.

"It's something I would like my children — when or if I have them — to have access to," she said. "It's a great way to bring families together."