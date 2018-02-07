The man who slashed his ex-girlfriend in the face with a boxcutter outside the Dollarama store in Bay Roberts is looking at a lengthy prison sentence in the federal jail system.

Jason King, 48, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and breach of probation earlier this month.

He's been in custody since the day of the assault, nearly two years.

At his sentencing hearing at Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday King apologized to his victim, his former colleagues at Dollarama, and to the customers who witnessed the attack on March 29, 2016.

He said the incident is "most regrettable," and that he wishes he could take it back.

Crown prosecutor Erin Matthews says King's record includes four previous assault convictions and has become increasingly severe. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

Crown prosecutor Erin Matthews has suggested a sentence of six to seven years in jail, less the time King has already served.

During his sentencing hearing, Matthews said King's attack was vicious, violent and cruel. She noted he only stopped slashing his victim when he was forcefully pulled off of her by a bystander.

Matthews also noted King's history of domestic violence. He has four prior assault convictions — three of which involved domestic partners, and the victim of the fourth incident was a female relative.

'He snapped'

King's lawyer, Shelley Senior, says 4.5 years would be a "sensible" sentence for his crimes.

With credit for time served, that would leave him with a little more than two years left. Senior said King would prefer to be integrated into the federal prison system to avail of programs that will help him with anger management.

During sentencing, Senior discussed King's tumultuous relationship with his victim. She said King contacted the police three times throughout their off-and-on relationship to get her to stay away from him, but she never did.

Senior said the victim would not leave King alone, and it drove him to a breaking point.

Blood outside the Bay Roberts Dollarama where King slashed his ex-girlfriend. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

According to the defence, on the day of the attack the woman confronted King while he was working at Dollarama, to get him to pay for a cell phone she blamed him for breaking. When he refused, she said she was going to the police.

That's when, Senior said, King "flew into a rage."

Senior said if the woman hadn't approached King at work that day, the attack never would have happened.

Justice Donald Burrage reserved his decision until Feb. 19. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she's been left with scars from the attack, and that she still suffers emotional turmoil as a result.

Justice Donald Burrage will render a decision on Feb. 19.